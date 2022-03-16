Swing Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Swing has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $229,484.47 and $11.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,548,270 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

