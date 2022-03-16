Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 95 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SREN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.
Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.
