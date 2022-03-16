SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86. SWK has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $236.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SWK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in SWK by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SWK by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in SWK by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 156,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SWK (Get Rating)

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.