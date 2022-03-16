Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 600 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Denbury by 43.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

DEN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 3.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

