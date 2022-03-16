Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $211,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. 11,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

