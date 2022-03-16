Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 130,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,279. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

