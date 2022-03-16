Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 133 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,154,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $544.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

