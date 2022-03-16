Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 3,200 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 71,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,551. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.