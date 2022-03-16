Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 6,364 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. 31,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

