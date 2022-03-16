TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €26.00 by Barclays

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($28.57) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.06 ($29.74).

Shares of TEG traded down €1.30 ($1.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.38 ($23.49). 487,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.88.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

