Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNT. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,379,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 879,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 806,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 671,762 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 744,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 278,271 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNT stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Wednesday. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

