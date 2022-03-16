Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.85. Approximately 23,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,853,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Specifically, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

