Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to report sales of $79.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the highest is $81.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $332.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $341.17 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $343.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 69.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. 715,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,336. The company has a market cap of $582.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

