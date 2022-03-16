Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.85.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

