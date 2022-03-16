TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 636,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,785. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.