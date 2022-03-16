TD Securities Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$185.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.14.

George Weston stock traded up C$1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$156.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,875. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$100.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 421.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total transaction of C$4,034,082.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,782,974.61. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,985 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,229.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

