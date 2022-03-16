Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$49.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.99. The company had a trading volume of 857,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of C$25.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$54.03.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

