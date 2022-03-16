Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

