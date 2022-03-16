Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.
