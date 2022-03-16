Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

TLSYY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 67,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

