Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives GBX 323.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.21).

TEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 340 ($4.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of TEG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.07). The company had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.24. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

