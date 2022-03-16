Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $58.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TDC stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. Teradata has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,657 shares of company stock worth $4,742,965 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in Teradata by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

