Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.
The company has a market capitalization of C$672.00 million and a P/E ratio of -645.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Tervita (TSE:TEV)
