Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will announce $215.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $239.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $930.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

TCBI traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 501,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 758.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 105,022.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

