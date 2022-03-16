TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.