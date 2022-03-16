TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.95

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 101665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.