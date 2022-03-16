TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.95

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 101665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

