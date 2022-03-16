The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $196.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

