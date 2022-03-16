THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Million

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $48,102.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

