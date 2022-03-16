TheStreet Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to D+

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $27.31 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

