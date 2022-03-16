TheStreet Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to C

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FUTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 111,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.