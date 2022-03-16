Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Thorne Healthtech has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

