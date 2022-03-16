thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.25 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.99 ($15.38).

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €8.89 ($9.77). 2,580,493 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.26. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a one year high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

