Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TLYS stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

