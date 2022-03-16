Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.01

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.01 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 39,678 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £116.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

