TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 582,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TORM in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Get TORM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of -309.21. TORM has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About TORM (Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.