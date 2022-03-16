Torrid (CURV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CURV opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 171,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Torrid by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

