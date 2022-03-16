TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:YTPG opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 120,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 111,635 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 434,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.