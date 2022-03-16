TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.