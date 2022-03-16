TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 482,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 5,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.79.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

