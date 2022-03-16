TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 482,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TRTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 5,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.79.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
