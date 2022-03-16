Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.37

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 3279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $206,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

