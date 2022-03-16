TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TACT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,414. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

