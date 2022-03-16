TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

TRU stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. 107,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,295. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Cowen cut their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.77.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

