TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

