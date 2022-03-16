Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 520.0 days.

TBABF opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.