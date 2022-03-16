Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. 485,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,251. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,769,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

