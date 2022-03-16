Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

