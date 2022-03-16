Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.22

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$29.22 and last traded at C$29.47, with a volume of 59130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.79.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

