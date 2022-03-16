Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 282 ($3.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.51. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

