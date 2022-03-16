Truist Financial Lowers Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $105.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.41. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

