Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 390 ($5.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 422.50 ($5.49).

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 151.92 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 290.66. The company has a market cap of £628.69 million and a PE ratio of -34.59. Trustpilot Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 481.80 ($6.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

